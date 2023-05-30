Prabhas And Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush Digital Rights Are Sold At A Whopping Price

It is all known that Pan-Indian star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s mythological tale ‘Adipurush’ is the most-awaited movie of the season. It showcases our Darling actor as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita Mata along with Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Already the trailer and the two video songs have created enough hype on the movie. Off late, there are speculations that the digital rights of this movie are already sold at a whopping price. According to the sources, a popular OTT platform has acquired the digital rights of this Om Raut’s directorial for more than Rs 200 crores. If this is true, then it will become one of the biggest OTT deals in the country.



Being a bilingual movie, even the theatrical rights of this movie are sold at a whopping price (Rs 170 crores) according to some rumours. But as Prabhas’s Saaho and Radhe Shyam movies bombed at the box office, this movie is expected to bag a huge hit and treat the fans of the young rebel star.

Yesterday, the makers dropped the video song, “Ram Sita Ram…” and showcased the emotional bond between Ram and Sita Mata. It is all soulful and made us teary-eyed too. Although Ramayan is a known story, every time it is presented on the big screens, it connects all the vibes creates that mythological sensation all over!

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… This Om Raut's directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles!

Adipurush movie will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!