Prabhas b’day poster from ‘The Raja Saab’ promises a festive treat this Sankranti

Rebel Star Prabhas is set to entertain fans in a grand style with his upcoming film “The Raja Saab”, directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory. Celebrating Prabhas’ birthday, the makers recently revealed a vibrant new poster that showcases the star in a joyful rural backdrop, surrounded by villagers celebrating with drums and festive spirit. His stylish look and effortless swag in the poster have instantly grabbed the attention of fans.

The makers have also announced that the first single from the movie will be out soon. With music composed by Thaman, audiences are expecting catchy tracks packed with mass appeal. The film aims to elevate the excitement during the Sankranti 2026 season, as it is slated for a worldwide release on January 9.

Director Maruthi is presenting the movie as a horror-comedy entertainer, blending thrills, humor, romance, and Prabhas’ charismatic screen presence. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad is ensuring high production values to deliver a visually rich cinematic experience.

The recently released trailer has already received a strong response from the audience and created positive momentum around the film. The project also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads, adding more star power to the cast.

With massive curiosity among both fans and trade circles, “The Raja Saab” is emerging as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the festive season, as audiences gear up to witness Prabhas on the big screen with yet another exciting avatar.