Prabhas Birthday Special: Gopichand Shares An Emotional Message For His Dear Friend

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. And on this special occasion, most of his fans have already dropped their heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Coming to his co-stars, they are also leaving no stone unturned in showering love on their dear Darling! Right from his best buddy Gopichand to Vishnu Manchu, most of them wished him through social media.

Gopichand

Happy Birthday My #Prabhas 👑 No matter how far life takes you, the person you are will always be your biggest strength. Truly happy to see you achieve so much while staying the same wonderful person at heart. Manifesting greater heights, good health & endless happiness for you always. Love uu... ❤️❤️ — T Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) October 23, 2026

This post reads, “Happy Birthday My #Prabhas. No matter how far life takes you, the person you are will always be your biggest strength. Truly happy to see you achieve so much while staying the same wonderful person at heart. Manifesting greater heights, good health & endless happiness for you always. Love uu...”.

Sujeeth

Happy Happy Birthday #Prabhas anna … ❤️🧿 Wishing you endless happiness, love and the most beautiful year ahead 🤗🤗😍😍 https://t.co/2TZXABCOES — Sujeeth (@Sujeethsign) October 23, 2026

Director Maruthi

Happy Birthday, my Guru, my inspiration and one of the greatest human beings I know. ❤️ To India’s Biggest Superstar, our #REBELSTAR & DARLING #PRABHAS keep inspiring millions forever. Wishing you endless happiness, success and love. ❤️ #HBDPrabhas Always yours, Maruthi https://t.co/uF2uSJKN0K — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 23, 2026

Vishnu Manchu

Wishing my brother, one of the biggest darling of everyone, Prabhas, a blessed Happy Birthday. Bruh! I wish you more happiness and great health. Lot many more great years to you my darling brother. ❤️ — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 23, 2026

Rishab Shetty

Happy Birthday to darling #Prabhas Sir! ❤️ From your memorable characters to your powerful, mass-packed performances, you continue to win millions of hearts. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more milestones in your incredible journey. ❤️ ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ಪ್ರಭಾಸ್ ಸರ್. ❤️🙏 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 23, 2026

Director Anil Ravipudi

Happy Birthday to our dearest Rebel Star #Prabhas garu 😀 Wishing you all the love, happiness, and success you truly deserve, sir. May you always keep shining and spreading smiles 🤗❤️ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 23, 2026

Director Meher Ramesh

Happy Birthday My Dear Deadly #Billa 🖤 మెరుపే మనిషైతే వుంటాదిలా 🎶 #RebelStar #Prabhas ❤️ #PrabhasBirthday ❤️ https://t.co/bsyaaEQ2sn — Meher Raamesh (@MeherRamesh) October 22, 2026

Aadi Sai Kumar

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas Wishing our Darling #Prabhas anna a very Happy Birthday! ❤️Your humility and kindness make you truly special. Wishing you great health, happiness and many more blockbusters ahead! — Aadi Saikumar (@iamaadisaikumar) October 22, 2026

Director Bobby

Wishing the one and only Rebel Star #Prabhas garu a very Happy Birthday! ❤️ From winning hearts across the world to redefining Indian cinema on a global scale, your journey is truly inspiring. Wishing you many more blockbusters, happiness and success. 🤗 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas https://t.co/AMGWZqZE7H — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2026

Makers Of Baahubali

Happy Birthday to our TRUE KING, #Prabhas. Amarendra Baahubali rises again in cinemas, next year. Jai Maahishmathi ✊🏻 #Baahubali #BaahubaliTheEternalWar #HappyBirthayPRABHAS https://t.co/kze4uA9rRz — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 23, 2026

Makers Of Spirit

They say some HABITS are hard to quit…. THIS ONE has an entire GENERATION refusing to even try :) Happy Birthday to THE ORIGINAL…. #Prabhas ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #SPIRIT #OneBadHabit — Spirit (@InSpiritMode) October 22, 2026

To the obsession that runs in our DNA and the #SPIRIT that never runs low… ❤️ Saluting the one and only STAR, INDIA’S BIGGEST SUPERSTAR Prabhas. Wishing you the happiest birthday #Prabhas Anna. Only the bestest of times ahead. The world is yours to conquer 🔥 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) October 22, 2026

UV Creations

Happy Birthday to the one and only Rebel Star, #Prabhas Garu! ❤️‍🔥👑 Beyond the stardom and the larger-than-life presence lies a heart that wins millions. Loved for his humility, admired for his warmth, and celebrated across the country, Darling is an emotion that goes far beyond the screen. ❤️ Wishing our beloved Rebel Star a year filled with happiness, love and phenomenal success! #HBDPrabhas #HBDRebelStar — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 22, 2026

On the other hand, even the makers of Fauzi have dropped the birthday special poster and treated the netizens. Well, as promised they are all set to unveil a special glimpse too. Reaffirming the same, they dropped a small message for all his fans.

To all our darlings, we feel your love, your excitement, and even your frustration. ❤️‍🔥 We’re taking it all in and channeling that energy into making #Fauzi’s “Who Is He?” video worth every second of your wait. 🫶🏻 We’ll announce the time shortly. When we do, we’ll make sure it hits like a storm, right on time today.🔥 Declassifying File No. #025 will celebrate our mighty man in all his glory. ❤️‍🔥 Meanwhile, tell us what made you fall in love with our Rebel Star. We want to hear your stories. ❤️ — Fauzi (@FauziTheMovie) October 23, 2026

This post reads, “To all our darlings, we feel your love, your excitement, and even your frustration. We’re taking it all in and channeling that energy into making #Fauzi’s “Who Is He?” video worth every second of your wait. We’ll announce the time shortly. When we do, we’ll make sure it hits like a storm, right on time today. Declassifying File No. #025 will celebrate our mighty man in all his glory. Meanwhile, tell us what made you fall in love with our Rebel Star. We want to hear your stories.”

As of now Prabhas is busy with Fauzi, Kalki 2 and Spirit shoots and juggling between the sets of these three movies.