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Prabhas Birthday Special: Gopichand Shares An Emotional Message For His Dear Friend

In Short

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. And on this special occasion, most of his fans have already dropped their heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.

Prabhas Birthday Special: Gopichand Shares An Emotional Message For His Dear Friend
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Prabhas Birthday Special: Gopichand Shares An Emotional Message For His Dear Friend

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Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas turned a year older and is celebrating his 47th birthday today. And on this special occasion, most of his fans have already dropped their heartfelt birthday wishes on social media. Coming to his co-stars, they are also leaving no stone unturned in showering love on their dear Darling! Right from his best buddy Gopichand to Vishnu Manchu, most of them wished him through social media.

Gopichand

This post reads, “Happy Birthday My #Prabhas. No matter how far life takes you, the person you are will always be your biggest strength. Truly happy to see you achieve so much while staying the same wonderful person at heart. Manifesting greater heights, good health & endless happiness for you always. Love uu...”.

Sujeeth

Director Maruthi

Vishnu Manchu

Rishab Shetty

Director Anil Ravipudi

Director Meher Ramesh

Aadi Sai Kumar

Director Bobby

Makers Of Baahubali

Makers Of Spirit

UV Creations

On the other hand, even the makers of Fauzi have dropped the birthday special poster and treated the netizens. Well, as promised they are all set to unveil a special glimpse too. Reaffirming the same, they dropped a small message for all his fans.

This post reads, “To all our darlings, we feel your love, your excitement, and even your frustration. We’re taking it all in and channeling that energy into making #Fauzi’s “Who Is He?” video worth every second of your wait. We’ll announce the time shortly. When we do, we’ll make sure it hits like a storm, right on time today. Declassifying File No. #025 will celebrate our mighty man in all his glory. Meanwhile, tell us what made you fall in love with our Rebel Star. We want to hear your stories.”

As of now Prabhas is busy with Fauzi, Kalki 2 and Spirit shoots and juggling between the sets of these three movies.

Ravali Hymavati
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Ravali Hymavati

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K. Ravali Hymavathi being born in Hyderabad holds a strong command in the content writing field. She always sticks to her principles and holds a passion for ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Lifestyle’ write-ups. She earlier worked for Eenadu’s ‘EeYuva’ and started working for Hans India from a couple of years…

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Prabhas BirthdayGopichandTollywood CelebritiesRebel Star PrabhasFauzi Movie
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