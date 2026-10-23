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Prabhas Birthday Special: Makers Reaffirm ‘Salaar 2’ With A Special Post

In Short

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas’s birthday has been filled with several surprises. Already we witnessed Kalki 2 and Fauzi posters and now, the netizens are eagerly awaiting for his Fauzi glimpse.

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas’s birthday has been filled with several surprises.
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Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas’s birthday has been filled with several surprises.

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Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas’s birthday has been filled with several surprises. Already we witnessed Kalki 2 and Fauzi posters and now, the netizens are eagerly awaiting for his Fauzi glimpse. On the other hand, most of his fans and co-stars are leaving no stone unturned in creating a buzz on social media with their lovely and heart-felt birthday wishes.

Well, the updates from his latest movies Fauzi, Kalki 2 and Spirit movies were already expected. But the major update that treated all his fans is the announcement of Salaar 2. Yes, the makers reaffirmed this movie on this special occasion and stated that Salaar 2 will go on the sets once director Prashant Neel wraps up Junior NTR’s Dragon.

This post reads, “A special day and a special reunion. Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2”.

How can one forget Salaar movie? It gave our Darling that much-needed comeback after getting disappointed with Sahoo, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush movies. Prashant Neel highlighted Prabhas in a complete action mode and introduced a new shade of our dear Rebel Star to the audience. His face-off with Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to break the records with Salaar 2.

On the other hand, most of his co-stars like Varun Tej, Sree Vishnu, Buchi Babu Sana dropped their birthday wishes on social media. Take a look!

Sree Vishnu

Rahul Ramakrishna

Buchi Babu Sana

Varun Tej

Sreenu Vaitla

Director Bobby

Sampath Nandi

Venu Udugula

Happy Birthday Darling gaaru…

Ravali Hymavati
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ravali Hymavati

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K. Ravali Hymavathi being born in Hyderabad holds a strong command in the content writing field. She always sticks to her principles and holds a passion for ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Lifestyle’ write-ups. She earlier worked for Eenadu’s ‘EeYuva’ and started working for Hans India from a couple of years…

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Prabhas BirthdaySalaar 2Prashanth NeelTelugu CinemaSalaar The Saga
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