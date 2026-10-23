Prabhas Birthday Special: Makers Reaffirm ‘Salaar 2’ With A Special Post

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas’s birthday has been filled with several surprises. Already we witnessed Kalki 2 and Fauzi posters and now, the netizens are eagerly awaiting for his Fauzi glimpse. On the other hand, most of his fans and co-stars are leaving no stone unturned in creating a buzz on social media with their lovely and heart-felt birthday wishes.

Well, the updates from his latest movies Fauzi, Kalki 2 and Spirit movies were already expected. But the major update that treated all his fans is the announcement of Salaar 2. Yes, the makers reaffirmed this movie on this special occasion and stated that Salaar 2 will go on the sets once director Prashant Neel wraps up Junior NTR’s Dragon.

A special day and a special reunion ♥️ Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2 https://t.co/SiUY3R34RQ — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) October 23, 2026

This post reads, “A special day and a special reunion. Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a spectacular birthday! We can't wait to see this DINO-mite duo back in action… #Salaar2”.

How can one forget Salaar movie? It gave our Darling that much-needed comeback after getting disappointed with Sahoo, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush movies. Prashant Neel highlighted Prabhas in a complete action mode and introduced a new shade of our dear Rebel Star to the audience. His face-off with Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to break the records with Salaar 2.

On the other hand, most of his co-stars like Varun Tej, Sree Vishnu, Buchi Babu Sana dropped their birthday wishes on social media. Take a look!

Sree Vishnu

Happy birthday to our Rebeloduu… Darlinguu, mana box office ka Salaar #Prabhas anna! 😀 The way you make everyone around you feel comfortable and bring a smile to their faces will always be something special, anna. ❤️ Wishing you endless love, happiness, and all the success you deserve 🤗 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) October 23, 2026

Rahul Ramakrishna

Happy Birthday to the most generous man in TFI! The world is waiting for your next film release. And with my dearest @imvangasandeep at the helm, I know this won’t be just another cinematic experience — it’s going to be an absolute fire storm. ❤️‍🔥 — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) October 23, 2026

Buchi Babu Sana

Happy Birthday my dear Darling #Prabhas garu ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 Your kindness and the love you spread make you truly special Sir🙏🙏 Wishing you endless happiness, great health and all the very best for your upcoming films sir❤️🤗 https://t.co/zIRG0bclSR — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) October 23, 2026

Varun Tej

Happy Birthday dearest #Prabhas anna! May you continue to soar higher and achieve more greater things. Loads of love! 🤗♥️ — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) October 23, 2026

Sreenu Vaitla

A KING BY PRESENCE. A DARLING BY HEART. 👑❤️‍🔥 King-Size Birthday Wishes to Our Beloved Darling, #Prabhas!🫂 Wishing you endless happiness, phenomenal success, and many more blockbuster milestones!🎉 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #HBDPrabhas https://t.co/O8qjE4c98h — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) October 22, 2026

Director Bobby

Wishing the one and only Rebel Star #Prabhas garu a very Happy Birthday! ❤️ From winning hearts across the world to redefining Indian cinema on a global scale, your journey is truly inspiring. Wishing you many more blockbusters, happiness and success. 🤗 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas https://t.co/AMGWZqZE7H — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2026

Sampath Nandi

Some call him Rebel Star.. Some call him Baahubali.. Some call him Darling.. To us, he's all of them and the T-Rex of Indian Cinema🦖🙌🏼 Happiest Birthday #Prabhas garu 💐✌🏽🫶🏽✨ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas https://t.co/SRyryvPYDN — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) October 23, 2026

Venu Udugula

Happy Birthday, Darling #Prabhas sir, Your humility is as inspiring as your stardom, and your journey continues to redefine Indian cinema on a global scale. Wishing u more power, more success, and many more unforgettable stories! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #Prabhas @PrabhasRaju @TrendsPrabhas @PrabhasRules — v e n u u d u g u l a (@venuudugulafilm) October 23, 2026

Happy Birthday Darling gaaru…