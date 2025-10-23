Prabhas- Hanu film titled ‘Fauzi;’ first look promises a powerful saga

After building strong anticipation with a concept poster and pre-look, the title of Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming Pan-India film with director Hanu Raghavapudi has finally been revealed. The much-awaited project, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series, is officially titled Fauzi.

The title, bold and impactful, immediately hints at Prabhas’ role as a soldier. The poster sets the narrative in the 1940s, showcasing a burning and torn British flag — a symbolic representation of uprising and resistance. Intriguing Sanskrit verses and coded visuals embedded in the design tease mythological parallels, particularly with characters like Karna, Arjuna, and Ekalavya from the Mahabharata, hinting at a hero shaped by destiny, struggle, and exceptional bravery.

Prabhas’ close-up intensifies the intrigue — his fierce gaze and rugged appearance project the spirit of a warrior burdened with the nation’s fight. The tagline, “A Battalion Who Walks Alone,” reinforces the theme of a lone soldier taking on an epic mission, shaping his own fate against all odds.

Featuring Imanvi as the lead alongside Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Bhanu Chandar, Fauzi boasts a strong ensemble. Top technicians Sudeep Chatterjee (cinematography), Vishal Chandrasekhar (music), Anil Vilas Jadhav (production design), and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao (editing) are part of the team.

With its powerful first look and grand vision, Fauzi promises to showcase Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is set for a massive release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.