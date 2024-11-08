Prabhas Signs Three-Film Deal with Hombale Films, Kicks Off with Salaar 2

Actor Prabhas has signed a three-film contract with Hombale Films. The production house confirmed that they will produce his upcoming film *Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam*, directed by Prashanth Neel.

On X (formerly Twitter), Hombale Films posted: "Made in India and Built to Last! #PrabhasXHombal3Films. We are proud to unite with the Rebel Star, #Prabhas, in a groundbreaking three-film partnership that celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world. This is a declaration of our commitment to creating cinematic experiences that will be unforgettable. The stage is set and the path ahead is limitless. Get ready, as the journey begins with #Salaar2...@VKiragandur @HombaleFilms."

Hombale Films is famous for producing KGF 1 and KGF 2, as well as Salaar Part 1—Ceasefire. They also produced Kantara, Kantara: Chapter 1, and will produce KGF 3 and Salaar 2.

Founder Vijay Kiragandur said, “At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step towards crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come.”

Prabhas will shoot three back-to-back films with Hombale Films. The other two films are yet to be announced. They will be released in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Hombale Films also recently produced Raghu Thatha with Keerthy Suresh (Tamil) and Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil (Malayalam).