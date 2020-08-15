Prabhas, Vijay Sethupathi, Prithviraj Launch Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi Teaser

The teaser of South actress Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie Good Luck Sakhi was released by huge stars in Tollywood and Kollywood. While the Telugu teaser was released by none other than Rebel Star Prabhas, the Tamil teaser was released by Vijay Sethupathi. Prithviraj Sukumaran released the Malayalam teaser of the movie.

The Good Luck Sakhi teaser release on Independence Day was a sweet surprise for Keerthy Suresh fans and gave them another reason to cheer about besides celebrating National Festival.

The teasers were shared by none other than the actress herself on her Twitter ID. Have a look.

The movie will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. Keerthy Suresh who was last seen in "Penguin" which was released on the OTT platform, has a series of projects in her hand. Good luck Sakhi will be a sports-based movie and it will be helmed by well-known director Nagesh Kukunoor.



Keerthy Suresh will be seen as a 1- meter rifle shooter in this movie and Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing her coach. Adhipini Shetty will be appearing in a pivotal role. The movie is being readied to release on OTT platform by the end of this year.

One more movie by name "Miss India" in which Keerthy has acted will also have a digital release. The actor's other movies lined up for release are "Rangade' and Mahesh Babu starrer "Sarkari Vaari Pata'.