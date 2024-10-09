‘Pranam Kanna’ from ‘Love Reddy’ strikes an emotional chord

The much-awaited romantic drama Love Reddy is all set for its theatrical release on October 18. Jointly produced under the banners of Seheri Studio, MGR Films, and Geetansh Productions, the film brings together a strong production team including Sunanda B Reddy, Madan Gopal Reddy, Prabhanjan Reddy, Ravindra G, Hemalata Reddy, Naveen Reddy, and Nagaraj Beerappa.

Directed by debutant Smaran Reddy, Love Reddy stars Anjan Ramachendra and Shravani Reddy in the lead roles. The film, inspired by true events, is centered around a pure love story that promises to strike an emotional chord with viewers.

The film’s second single, Pranam Kanna, was recently released, featuring the powerful voice of acclaimed singer Kailash Kher. Composed by Prince Henry with lyrics by Krishna Kanth, the song is a heart-wrenching melody that encapsulates the emotional depth of love and loss, likely playing a crucial role in the film's narrative.

Distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors, Love Reddy is expected to resonate with audiences through its touching story and soul-stirring music.