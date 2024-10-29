Prasanth Varma gears up for ‘Jai Hanuman’ update ahead of Diwali

Following the resounding success of HanuMan, director Prasanth Varma is all set to launch the much-anticipated sequel, Jai Hanuman. The film, a part of Varma’s ambitious Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), has captivated audiences ever since its announcement, with expectations rising sky-high. Backed by the leading production house, Mythri Movie Makers, the sequel is expected to be a cinematic spectacle.

The recently unveiled pre-look poster has ignited excitement among fans. It depicts the powerful image of Lord Hanuman walking towards an ancient temple, adding a layer of mystique and intrigue. The poster builds anticipation for a significant update that will be revealed tomorrow, just ahead of the Diwali festivities.

While fans eagerly await more details, particularly the announcement of the lead actor, speculation is rampant about who will take on the revered role of Hanuman in this grand cinematic project.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, known for their commitment to high production values, are ensuring that Jai Hanuman will maintain the highest technical standards, promising a monumental visual and narrative experience. The involvement of such a dynamic production team further amplifies the excitement surrounding the film.

As the countdown to the big reveal begins, fans can expect a breathtaking journey through Varma’s expanding cinematic universe.











