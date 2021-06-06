Prashanth Neel sets 3 big projects in Telugu

Prashanth Neel is the man of the moment right now in Telugu film industry Prashanth Neel is the man of the moment right now in Telugu film industryPrashanth Neel is the man of the moment right now in Telugu film industry. The Kannada filmmaker who made his debut with Ugramm shot to fame with KGF Chapter 1. While the first chapter of the film became a big hit, the second chapter is due for a grand release soon.

Already, Prashanth is working on Prabhas' Salaar now. There are reports that he will do another film with the actor and most likely, it will be 25th film of the actor. Dil Raju is in plans to produce it.



Apart from that, Prashanth Neel signed NTR's next in Mythri Movie Makers production. DVV Danayya also paid an advance to Prashanth Neel for an interesting project. Most likely, Ram Charan or Allu Arjun will play the lead role in the movie.



Already, Kannada fans are upset with Neel for making a non-Kannada film after KGF. We have to see how they react to this.

