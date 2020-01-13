Prati Roju Pandage Movie 22 days box office collection report

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej recently joined hands with director Maruthi for an exciting film Prathi Roju Pandaage. The film released last month and opened to good numbers at the box-office. The film unit is happy with the performance of the movie and it made almost 29.5 crores in 22 days, at the box-office.

The following is the area-wise break up of Prati Roju Pandage are as follows, in the Telugu states.

Nizam: Rs 12.33 Cr

Ceded: Rs 3.89 Cr

Guntur: Rs 1.98 Cr

Vizag: Rs 4.77 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 2.03 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.52 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.91 Cr

Krishna: Rs 2.07 Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 1.81 Cr

Overseas: Rs 2.58 Cr

Total 22 days AP/TS Box Office Collections of Prati Roju Pandage: Rs 29.50 Cr Shares

Total 22 days Worldwide Box Office Collections of Prati Roju Pandage: Rs 33.89 Cr Shares