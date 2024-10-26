Priyadarshi’s Sarangapani Jathakam Promises Fresh Comedy and Melodic Charm with First Single 'Sarango Saranga'

The team behind Sarangapani Jathakam, a highly anticipated comedy directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, has kicked off its promotions with the release of the first single, "Sarango Saranga." Sung by Armaan Malik, the track's catchy tune and expressive lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry are already making waves. Produced by Sridevi Movies, the film stars Priyadarshi and Roopa Koduvayur and promises to deliver a “killer comedy.”

Set to Vivek Sagar's vibrant score, the song showcases the lead character Sarangapani's joy at a pivotal moment in his love story. Shot in Hyderabad’s scenic locations, the visuals enhance the song’s warm, upbeat vibe, with a dance hookstep that’s both easygoing and memorable. Director Indraganti shared his excitement for Priyadarshi's unique portrayal, hinting at a fresh and engaging experience for audiences when the film releases on December 20, 2024.

With a blend of humor and heartfelt moments, Sarangapani Jathakam aims to be a musical entertainer, setting high expectations as the film’s promotional journey unfolds.