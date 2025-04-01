Live
Producer Sai Abhishek shares insights on ‘28°C’
Young producer Sai Abhishek is set to make his production debut with the emotional thriller love story, 28°C under Veeranjaneya Productions. Starring Naveen Chandra and Shalini Vadnikatti, the film is directed by Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for Polimera, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 4.
Speaking about the project, Sai Abhishek shared, "Director Anil Vishwanath and I have been friends with a shared passion for cinema. The concept of 28°C, with its unique temperature-based theme, fascinated us. We wanted to offer audiences something fresh." He revealed that while the team initially considered other actors for the lead, Naveen Chandra ultimately felt like the perfect fit, while Shalini was chosen for her fresh appeal.
The film, shot across Vizag, Goa, and Georgia, faced multiple challenges, including Covid-19 delays and filming hurdles abroad. Originally completed in 2019, its release was postponed due to the pandemic, despite OTT offers. "We wanted to provide a true cinematic experience, which is why we waited for a theatrical release," Sai Abhishek stated.
The film’s intriguing premise revolves around a character whose life is at risk if her body temperature exceeds 28°C. "It’s an intense love story with thrilling elements, keeping the audience on edge," he added. With high expectations, 28°C is set to deliver a gripping cinematic experience when it hits theaters this April 4.