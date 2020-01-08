Producers' Guild overtakes Council in averting clash of star movies

The Producers Guild seems to have clearly sidelined Telugu Film Producers Council in resolving disputes between producers of superstar films.

Just few days ago, producers Dil Raju and Damodar Prasad addressed a press briefing stating that the Guild has averted a clash between movies of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun this Sankranthi festival.

"We sorted out the issue by discussing with the producers of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' and ensured a gap, rather than allowing the big films to hit screens on the same day.

As we want every film to make moolah," said Dil Raju, with a sigh of relief. "Of course, social media has been robust with reports of imminent clash between big stars which we could avoid with friendly arbitration," added Damodar Prasad.

Actually, Producers Guild, formerly known as Associated Producers of Telugu LLP established five years ago is slowly gaining prominence and surely taking the centre-stage in resolving disputes, leaving Telugu Film Producers Council high and dry.

"Honestly, there are around 15 to 20 producers in the industry who are making films on regular-basis. Most of the 'active' producers are members of Guild and another 10 to 15 senior producers are also in our panel.

Actually, producers who are in the thick of things understand day-to-day problems, unlike the other body.

We have saved crores of rupees by cutting advertisement spend for producers as our body boasts of cream of channels in our kitty.

Eventually, it attracted more members and gained prominence in the industry within no time," says producer-director Teja, who was reluctant to share more details.

Elaborating further, another member adds, "Telugu Film Producers Council is packed with producers who made films 10 to 15 years ago and are disconnected with ground realities and new challenges.

They come up with measures which are dated and irrelevant sometimes. Hence, producers floated a new guild to initiate new measures and protect the interests of producers who are in reckoning," he adds.

He also claims that few office-bearers of Telugu Film Producers Council are running the show to cling on to their posts than for any welfare of small producers.

"There are disputes between office-bearers and a top office-bearer wants to merge Council with Guild realising the futility of the aged-body but some are resisting it as they could lose 'plum' posts which are mostly ornamental than being affective," he informs.

However, Producers Guild has no plans to merge the Producers Council because it is going about it's business without any hassles or issues.

"We don't consider Telugu Film Producers Council as a threat at all because our members are determined to chalk producer-friendly strategies.

We are thinking of introducing a new plan-wherein we would provide our content and ads to websites who don't carry reviews.

They have to choose between revenues or reviews because few amateurish critics are denting opening collections.

Even planning to create our own platform and post first look, teasers and trailers," concludes top producer.