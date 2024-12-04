Live
Just In
‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun’s Flick Faces Another Twist Before Release
Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated movie, Pushpa 2, is facing a twist before its release. The film will be available in multiple formats worldwide, but the 3D version is delayed. Learn more about the latest updates on Pushpa 2.
The team of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has announced that the film will be released in over 12,000 screens worldwide. However, the 3D version will not be available at this time.
Film analyst Tarun Adarsh shared on X that although the movie was filmed in 3D, the necessary work for the 3D version is not yet complete. As a result, only the 2D version will be shown in theaters for now.
If you have tickets for a 3D show, there is a chance it may be canceled or switched to a 2D screening. The 3D version may take some more time to be ready.
The makers have confirmed that the movie, directed by Sukumar, will be available in seven formats, including IMAX, Dolby, DBox, 4DX, Ice, 2D, and 3D.
It will be released in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.
The 2D version print is almost ready, and Sukumar's team is making final adjustments to ensure everything is perfect before the release.
Meanwhile, ticket bookings for ‘Pushpa 2’ opened on Book My Show and other booking platforms.
The film has become the fastest-selling million-ticket film at the box office. There is also a growing "flower mania," especially in the northern regions.