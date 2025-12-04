Pushpa 2 Stampede: One Year Later, Victim’s Father Claims Lack Of Support; Allu Arjun’s Team Responds

A year has passed since the Pushpa 2: The Rule release day turned tragic at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre, where a stampede occurred following Allu Arjun’s visit. Eight-year-old Sritej suffered severe injuries and remained hospitalised for months, while his mother, Revathi, lost her life. Despite the ex gratia promise of ₹2 crore, the child’s father, Magudampalli Bhaskar, says his financial hardships continue.

After undergoing 146 days of treatment at KIMS Hospital and later shifting to a neuro-rehabilitation centre, Sritej still requires extensive care. Bhaskar said that his son is unable to eat, drink, or breathe independently and that the family spends nearly ₹1.25 lakh every month on treatment and support. Although the promised ₹2 crore was deposited, he claims that the interest is far from sufficient for the boy’s ongoing medical needs. He also stated that repeated attempts to reach Allu Arjun or his team for additional help have gone unanswered, with ₹3 lakh reportedly spent on his son’s leg surgeries this year alone.

When approached, Allu Arjun’s spokesperson reaffirmed producer Bunny Vas’ comments from a recent event. The producer clarified that all support efforts are being coordinated through senior industry figures, including Dil Raju, and that a structured system decides how the funds are allocated. He added that if the family feels the assistance is inadequate, they can raise their concerns with these mediators, as the actor does not directly handle such communications.

Following the 2024 incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later granted interim bail. His father, producer Allu Aravind, subsequently announced a combined ex gratia of ₹2 crore—₹1 crore from the actor and ₹50 lakh each from Mythri Movie Makers and director Sukumar. Dil Raju was appointed to oversee the transfer and ensure the child’s medical expenses were covered, as promised by the actor.