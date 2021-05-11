'Pushpa' to take up 'RRR' slot?

SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies in Tollywood at the moment. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the shooting of the film got delayed.



The movie is also likely to get postponed. Makers of RRR have announced October 13, 2021 as the release date of the movie. But they are likely to postpone the release to either January 2022 or Summer 2022. The official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released. On the other hand, the makers are planning to release the new poster of the movie on May 20th on the occasion of NTR's birthday. As Rajamouli has pushed the release of 'RRR' to 2022, the makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Pushpa' are planning to release the movie on October 13 2021.



The movie was supposed to get released on 13th August this year and is postponed because of the present situation.