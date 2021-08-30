Radhe Shyam: Prabhas ‘Janmashtami’ Surprise Poster Raised The Expectations On The Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming periodic love story 'Radhe Shyam'. Today being the auspicious Janmashtami, this 'Saaho' actor surprised his fans by releasing a new poster from the movie. This special poster stole the hearts of the audience and garnered millions of likes within a few hours creating noise on social media.



This poster showcases both the lead actors Prabhas and Pooja in a beautiful way! Our dear Prerna is all happily playing the piano having her dream boy Vikramaditya alongside. Pooja shined wearing a floor-length designer blue dress which is enhanced with a long 'Peacock' train while Prabhas looked handsome in the black suit. Sharing this poster, Prabhas extended Janmashtami wishes to all his fans. "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam".

Pooja Hegde also shared the same poster and jotted down that, "As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!"

Radha Krishna Kumar is directing this periodic movie. Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner. The film will be presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and is made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a periodic and romantic love tale, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. The movie is made with a whopping budget of Rs 350 crores.

Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.