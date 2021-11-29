Radhe Shyam: The Melodious Promo Of ‘Nagumomu Thaara’ Is Out!

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' has promised to turn this season into a complete melodious one releasing the peppy and romantic songs from the movie. Well, today is definitely a blockbuster one as they already released the promo of the "Nagumomu Tharale…" song and created a magical aura!

Stating it as the 'Love Anthem of The Year', the makers released the teaser of the "Nagumomu Tharale…" song! Going with the video, it showcased Prabhas waiting for pooja Hegde in rain. Then both the lead actors walk down the beach and are seen twinning in blue outfits. The promo is all beautiful and made the audience waiting for the release of the complete song which will be out on 1st December, 2021!

Even Prabhas also shared the promo of the "Nagumomu…" song on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The song poster is awesome showcasing Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a romantic pose! He also wrote, "Embracing the season of love with the love anthem from #RadheShyam. Full song out on 1st December. #NagumomuThaarale #ThiraiyoaduThoorigai #NaguvanthaThaareye #MalaroduSaayame".

Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of this movie while Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan are roped in to play other prominent roles. This movie is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Being a period romance film, the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.