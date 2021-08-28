'Radhe Shyam' to have the best VFX works

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' which is being directed by 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna.

Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in the film. Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, etc are playing pivotal roles in the film. According to the latest reports, the grand visuals of the film will be one of the major highlights of the film. It seems like the makers have left no stone unturned in giving the best VFX work for the film and especially the visuals in a couple of songs will give a different experience to the viewers and will take them into a fantasy world. The makers also used latest technology in bringing up the best visuals for the flick.



The makers have locked 14th January, 2022 as the official release date very soon. Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

