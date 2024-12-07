Live
- Close friends and training partners turn rivals for Sunday's Vasai Virar Marathon
- Lebanese Cabinet approves army deployment to south of Litani River
- Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
- Israeli army calls up extra forces near Syrian border
- CCI urges SC to consolidate cases against Amazon, Flipkart to expedite antitrust probe
- I am at the end of my political career: Siddaramaiah
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against USD by 11.5 pc
- 2nd Test: Head & bowlers put Australia in total control as India land in big trouble
- CISF’s Quality Control Unit to ensure world class aviation security
- Ghana votes in presidential, parliamentary elections
Just In
Raghava Lawrence unveils title song of Vedhika’s suspense thriller ‘Fear’
Vedhika’s upcoming suspense thriller Fear, directed by Dr. Haritha Gogineni, has been making waves even before its theatrical release on December 14.
Vedhika’s upcoming suspense thriller Fear, directed by Dr. Haritha Gogineni, has been making waves even before its theatrical release on December 14. Produced under the banner of Dattatreya Media by Dr. Vanki Penchalayya and AR Abhi, with Sujatha Reddy as co-producer, the film features Arvind Krishna in a special role and has already garnered over 70 awards at international film festivals.
As part of the ongoing promotional activities, the title song from Fear was launched today by renowned actor Raghava Lawrence, who shared his best wishes for the film.
The haunting track, composed by Anup Rubens, features lyrics by Krishnakanth and is sung by Meghana and Neel Krithan. Uniquely penned in English, the song explores how fear engulfs the protagonist, reflecting her emotional turmoil.
Director Dr. Haritha Gogineni revealed that the song is intricately designed to embody the psychological depths of the heroine’s character, adding a gripping layer to the narrative.
With its universal appeal and a compelling storyline, Fear is expected to draw audiences to theaters. The film’s makers are optimistic that the captivating music, combined with its suspenseful theme, will leave a lasting impression.