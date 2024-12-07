Raghava Lawrence unveils title song of Vedhika’s suspense thriller ‘Fear’

Vedhika’s upcoming suspense thriller Fear, directed by Dr. Haritha Gogineni, has been making waves even before its theatrical release on December 14. Produced under the banner of Dattatreya Media by Dr. Vanki Penchalayya and AR Abhi, with Sujatha Reddy as co-producer, the film features Arvind Krishna in a special role and has already garnered over 70 awards at international film festivals.

As part of the ongoing promotional activities, the title song from Fear was launched today by renowned actor Raghava Lawrence, who shared his best wishes for the film.

The haunting track, composed by Anup Rubens, features lyrics by Krishnakanth and is sung by Meghana and Neel Krithan. Uniquely penned in English, the song explores how fear engulfs the protagonist, reflecting her emotional turmoil.

Director Dr. Haritha Gogineni revealed that the song is intricately designed to embody the psychological depths of the heroine’s character, adding a gripping layer to the narrative.

With its universal appeal and a compelling storyline, Fear is expected to draw audiences to theaters. The film’s makers are optimistic that the captivating music, combined with its suspenseful theme, will leave a lasting impression.