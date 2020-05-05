Rajamouli decided on RRR postponement?

RRR is one of the prestigious projects in the Telugu film industry. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads, there is a lot of buzz doing rounds around the project. The fans are extremely happy with the special video that came out on Ram Charan's birthday.

Since the time the lockdown started, everyone is curious to know if the release date of RRR got postponed. Already, the makers made an announcement that the film hits the screens during Sankranthi, the coming year. Still, Rajamouli gets questions on the release date.

The production house and the sources close to the production house have multiple times made it clear that the film will release on time but there seems to be a change on the same.

Since the shoots will begin in July again, the makers need the packed houses to go ahead with the film's release. With social distancing and limited release options, RRR would only face losses.

Rajamouli made up his mind about the film's postponement and they will announce it once they begin the shoot.