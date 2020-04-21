Rajamouli in Bollywood, But...

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli is one of the top filmmakers in the country right now. Working on the prestigious movie RRR, Rajamouli is hoping to make an impressive mark at the box-office. On the other side, he is also giving interviews to the local TV news channels. During his media interactions, Rajamouli revealed that his next film is with Mahesh Babu.

The media persons are also particular about asking Rajamouli for his plans in the Bollywood film industry. Almost every production house in Bollywood will now be ready to offer him a film but Rajamouli is not looking at the Hindi industry now.

Rajamouli said that he will surely make a film in Hindi and added that he will have to first wrap up the other commitments now in Telugu. The director said that he will make his Bollywood debut only after finishing all the pending projects.