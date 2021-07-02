Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Rajamouli not happy in Delhi Airport

SS Rajamouli
x

SS Rajamouli

Highlights

SS Rajamouli is the country's greatest filmmaker in the current times. The filmmaker is in Delhi Airport this morning and he faced a disappointing experience at the airport. The director took to his Twitter profile to document his experience and requested the Airport officials not to repeat the same.

SS Rajamouli is the country's greatest filmmaker in the current times. The filmmaker is in Delhi Airport this morning and he faced a disappointing experience at the airport. The director took to his Twitter profile to document his experience and requested the Airport officials not to repeat the same.

"Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service. And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you…" wrote Rajamouli on his Twitter profile.

Rajamouli's next film is RRR. The complete details of the project will come out soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X