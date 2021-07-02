Rajamouli not happy in Delhi Airport
SS Rajamouli is the country's greatest filmmaker in the current times. The filmmaker is in Delhi Airport this morning and he faced a disappointing experience at the airport. The director took to his Twitter profile to document his experience and requested the Airport officials not to repeat the same.
SS Rajamouli is the country's greatest filmmaker in the current times. The filmmaker is in Delhi Airport this morning and he faced a disappointing experience at the airport. The director took to his Twitter profile to document his experience and requested the Airport officials not to repeat the same.
"Dear @DelhiAirport, arrived at 1 AM by lufthanasa flight. Forms were given to fill for the RT PcR test. All the passengers are sitting on the floors or propping against the walls to fill the forms. Not a pretty sight. Providing tables is a simple service. And surprised to find so many stray dogs in the hangar outside the exit gate. Again not a great first impression of India for the foreigners. Please look into it. Thank you…" wrote Rajamouli on his Twitter profile.
Rajamouli's next film is RRR. The complete details of the project will come out soon.