Rajamouli to give Sri Simha’s responsibility to his associates?

With the glimpse of RRR, surely everyone will be thinking about the result of the film. The trade circles are guarantee about the film as it is being carved by SS Rajamouli. And afterwards, he was supposed to start Mahesh Babu's movie, but then he made some other plans earlier.

Before starting his film with Mahesh, actually, Rajamouli is said to have planned a small budgeted film with his brother's son Sri Simha in the lead. But due to the short time he has before he starts up Mahesh Babu's film as #RRR got delayed than expected, the director is said to be considering putting this film on the backburner. For now, the scripting of this film is also said to be done as Rajamouli wants his brother's son to get massive success through his hands.

But due to the delay in 'RRR', Rajamouli is in plans to give this film to one of his associates and give a break to Sri Simha. On the other hand, the young hero is already shooting for his next and a couple of films are in the lineup for him.