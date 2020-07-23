Tollywood: Acharya is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu. Megastar Chiranjeevi plays the lead role in the film. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. Interestingly, Rajamouli agreed to allow Charan to shoot Acharya first, after the lockdown. But, with the extension of the same,and uncertainty over the shoots, Rajamouli now decided to have Charan on RRR sets.

Rajamouli is undecided about the shoot of RRR, about where to begin. So, he wanted all his actors to be available for him, all the time. So, he informed team Acharya, about his change in plan. This means that the makers of Acharya will have to cut short the role of Charan from the film. From a special role to a special cameo, the character screen time will get reduced.

The official confirmation on the same will come out soon.