Rajendra Prasad apologises after remarks on MGR spark controversy

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad has issued an apology following a controversy over his remarks about legendary Tamil actor and politician MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

The controversy began after Rajendra Prasad made certain comments while praising veteran Telugu actor Kantha Rao. Though his intention was reportedly to highlight Kantha Rao’s legacy and achievements, some of the words he used in the comparison were perceived as disrespectful towards MGR. The remarks quickly triggered criticism, particularly from members of the Tamil film fraternity and fans of the late icon.

The issue gained further attention when actors Vishal and Nassar, along with representatives of the Nadigar Sangam, strongly reacted to the comments. Their response brought the matter into the spotlight, turning it into a widely discussed topic across social media and film circles.

As the debate intensified, Rajendra Prasad chose to address the issue publicly. In a video message released in Tamil, the actor expressed sincere regret for his remarks and clarified that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

He apologised to fans of MGR and the Tamil film community, acknowledging the respect and admiration the legendary actor continues to command even decades after his passing. Rajendra Prasad also assured that he would be more careful with his words in the future.

The apology appears to be an effort to calm the situation and reaffirm his respect for one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated personalities.