Rajinikanth’s Dharman Gets Bigger with Nayanthara’s Entry

Thalaivaar Rajinikanth is now basking with the success of his recent movie Jailer 2. Within 8 days, the movie joined 600 crore club and is still running successfully in the theatres. And now, moving on to his next movie Dharman, it is expected to be one of the stylish movies of his career. Already this movie has an ensemble cast of Raashii Khanna, Simran, Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela and Yogi Babu. And now the makers also officially announced the inclusion of Lady Superstar Nayanthara and dropped a pre-look poster on social media. On the other hand, Rajini was also introduced as a doctor through his first look poster.

THE AURA IS DOUBLE Welcoming the one and only #Nayanthara to DHARMAN #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran #Nayanthara @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari @APIfilms @homescreenent @saregamasouth @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) October 25, 2026

This post reads, “THE AURA IS DOUBLE. Welcoming the one and only #Nayanthara to DHARMAN #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan”.

Even Nayanthara also shared the same poster and shared her happiness by jotting down, “OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar”.

Well, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth both looked amazing in the poster and upped the expectations on the movie. Well, Nayan re-united with Rajini after 5 long years as they were last seen in Annaatthe.

Earlier this movie was decided to be helmed by Ravi Kumar but later it moved to Cibi Chakravarthy and finally landed in the hands of Ashwath Marimuthu. Even Rajinikanth also admitted this news and stated that Ashwath was the fourth director they had announced for the film. Even the sources claim that Dharman’s plot revolves around a nuclear scientist and nuclear weapons. Speculations also state that the shooting of this movie will take place in Afghanistan and Russia.

Well, Dharman is being produced by iconic actor Kamal Haasan under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. As the shooting of this movie kick-started in June, the makers are expecting it to wrap up by the end of 2026 and release the movie in the first half of 2027.