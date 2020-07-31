Rakul Preet in Pawan Kalyan's next?

Pawan Kalyan and director Krish are currently working together for an interesting film. Touted to be a period drama, Viroopaksha is the title in consideration for the film. The film unit is yet to take a final call on the official title. Meanwhile, the buzz is that Rakul Preet Singh is on board for this film. Power Starand director Krish are currently working together for an interesting film. Touted to be a period drama, Viroopaksha is the title in consideration for the film. The film unit is yet to take a final call on the official title. Meanwhile, the buzz is thatis on board for this film.

The buzz is that Rakul Preet will sizzle in a special song and also act in a couple of interesting scenes, says the media reports. This is going to be the first time for Rakul Preet Singh to act with Pawan Kalyan. Krish has convinced the actress with the role and she is yet to take a final call on the same.

Also, Krish is planning to do a web series with Rakul Preet but the details of the same are not out yet.