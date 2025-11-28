Rakul Preet Singh Gets Candid on Reddit: Films, Fitness, and Her Tollywood Comeback

Rakul Preet Singh took to Reddit for a refreshingly candid AMA on Bollywood, where fans quizzed her on everything from her fitness routine and niche hobbies to Telugu cinema and dream collaborations. Fresh off De De Pyaar De 2, the actor gave fans an unfiltered peek into her journey, choices, and the things she's excited about next.

On Tollywood: “I’m Waiting for a Good Script”

When asked about her return to Telugu cinema, Rakul shared that she’s just as eager as fans. She said she’s waiting for “a good script—something I haven’t done before” and added that she misses Tollywood. Her Telugu favourites? Venkatadri Express, Dhruva, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, and Sarrainodu — though she admits she “loves them all.” When asked about who she’d love to work with next, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan topped her dream team wishlist.

On Lifestyle: Clean Eating Over Fad Diets

A fan asked about her diet routine, and Rakul kept it simple: healthy eating is a lifestyle, not a trend. “I don’t follow fad diets… I prefer basic ghar ka khana,” she shared, earning praise for keeping it real.

Hobbies: A Sports Lover, On & Off Screen

Coming on cam for a candid video reply, Rakul revealed her niche hobby — golf. Calling herself an “outdoorsy person” who loves sports, she encouraged fans to try it too, offering a rare glimpse into what she enjoys outside the film set.

With fans celebrating her performances across Hindi and Telugu cinema, and Rakul answering with warmth, humour, and plenty of honesty, the AMA quickly became one of the most-loved threads on Bollywood this week.