Ram as a full length cop in Linguswamy's film?

Energetic star Ram Pothineni is known for playing romantic roles. It is seen in recent times that the chocolate boy is planning to change his image and tried doing mass roles in "Ismart Shankar" and "Red". Now, the buzz is that the "Kandireega" actor is going a step ahead in his upcoming film with Tamil director Linguswamy. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, he is playing the role of a police officer in this movie. This is the first time Ram is playing the full length role of a cop in any of his films. Touted to be an action drama, this film promises to present Ram in a different avatar. "Uppena" fame Krithi Shetty is casted as beside Ram in this movie. The film will be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual and marks the Tamil debut of both Ram and Krithi. As "Red" failed to meet the expectations, Ram is determined to score a big hit with the film in the direction of Linguswamy.