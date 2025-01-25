Ram Charan and Upasana Congratulate the Team of Gandhi Thatha Chettu

Global star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the team behind the film Gandhi Thatha Chettu. Directed by Padmavathi Malladi, the movie features Sukriti Veni Bandreddy, daughter of renowned filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddy, in the lead role. The project was jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, with Tabitha Sukumar presenting the film. Producers Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravishankar, and Shesha Sindhu Rao spearheaded the production.

The film has already made waves in the international circuit, earning several accolades at global film festivals. Sukriti Veni’s performance as Gandhi, a 13-year-old girl, has particularly garnered praise, winning her the Best Child Actor award. Released theatrically worldwide on January 24, the movie is receiving critical acclaim for its heartwarming narrative and strong social message.

Sukriti’s natural performance in the film has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Her portrayal of Gandhi has been described as authentic and deeply moving.

In recognition of the film's success and the stellar performance of Sukriti, Ram Charan and Upasana personally met with the film's team to convey their appreciation. They praised Sukriti for the overwhelming response to her performance and commended the entire team for creating a film that resonates with audiences on such a profound level.

Among those who met with Ram Charan and Upasana were Tabitha Sukumar, director Padmavathi Malladi, producer Shesha Sindhu Rao, and team members Rag Mayur, Bhanu Prakash, and Nehal. The meeting was a celebratory moment for the team, marking yet another milestone in the film's journey.