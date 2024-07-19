  • Menu
Ram Charan to get great honor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Ram Charan to get great honor at Indian Film Festival of MelbourneGlobal star Ram Charan is on a roll! Having just wrapped up his scenes for the highly anticipated film "Game Changer," directed by Shankar Shanmugam, the actor is already gearing up for his next project (RC 16) with Buchi Babu Sana.

Ram Charan has been named the Guest of Honour for the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). This prestigious event, officially hosted by the Victorian State Government, celebrates Indian cinema and will take place from August 15-25, 2024.

Adding to the accolades, Ram Charan will receive the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. The festival will also feature a special retrospective of his iconic films, celebrating his impressive career.

This recognition is a testament to Ram Charan's impact on the global stage and his dedication to promoting Indian culture through his work. Fans and cinema enthusiasts can look forward to seeing more of his remarkable performances and contributions to the industry.

