Ram Charan Unveils The Telugu Trailer Of Kamal Haasan And Vijay Sethupathi's 'Vikram'

It is all known that the Indian film industry's legendary actor Kamal Haasan is all set to entertain his fans with the intense thriller Vikram. This movie also has ace actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Thus, it is the battle between the three powerful men. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the Tamil trailer a couple of days ago and today, they surprised the netizens by unveiling the Telugu trailer of the Vikram movie.

Ace actor Ram Charan Tej unveiled the Telugu trailer of this movie and treated his fans by sharing it on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Ram Charan also sent his best wishes to the whole team… He wrote, "Glad to release the Action packed #Vikram Telugu trailer #VikramHitlist https://youtu.be/ppCI4Jlvg2k My heartfelt wishes to @ikamalhaasan sir, @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial @RKFI & Team! Good luck to @actor_nithiin @SreshthMovies for the Telugu release".

Going with the trailer, Kamal Haasan introduces his opponents Fahadh and Vijay Sethupathi and then unveiled his character! On the whole, the high-end action sequences and the different backgrounds of these three powerful people turned the trailer interesting. So, we need to wait and watch to know who will be the winner of this battle!

Vikram movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. It also has Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari and Darshanaa Vijayakumar in the prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander is tuning the songs while the cinematography section is handled by Girish Gangadharan. Coming to Telugu, young actor Nithiin is releasing it under his home banner Shresht Movies.

Kamal Haasan is also part of Shankar's prestigious Indian 2 movie! Vikram movie will be released on 3rd June, 2022 worldwide!