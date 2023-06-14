  • Menu
Ram Charan, Upasana completes 11 years of togetherness; shares a cute picture

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Upasana shared a heartwarming image on their Instagram handles as they completed 11 years of togetherness. The lovely couple shared a joint post with the caption, “It’s been an awesome 11 years,” and added a heart emoticon.

Needless to say, the social media post is going viral with thousands of likes and comments. Fans and well-wishers chimed into the comment section and are sending their best wishes to the adorable couple on their 11th marriage anniversary. The couple is soon going to be parents.



