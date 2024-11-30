Ram Charan’s ‘RC16’ gets bigger, ‘Mirzapur’ Munna Bhaiyaa joins the cast

The much-anticipated #RC16, starring global icon Ram Charan and directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, continues to raise excitement with its latest cast addition. Bollywood actor Divyenndu, widely celebrated for his portrayal of "Munna Bhaiya" in the hit web series Mirzapur, is now onboard this grand pan-India film.

Produced under Vriddhi Cinemas by Venkata Satish Kilaru, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Janhvi Kapoor, legendary Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, and now, Divyenndu. Known for his impactful roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Divyenndu’s entry adds another layer of intrigue to the project.

Director Buchi Babu expressed his excitement on X, welcoming Divyenndu to the team: “Our Bhayya…Your Bhayya…MUNNA BHAYYA! Welcome onboard dear @divyenndu brother. Let’s rock it.” He also hinted that Divyenndu will play a pivotal role, described as his "most favorite role." The actor is set to join the second schedule of shooting after the successful completion of the first schedule in Mysore.

Adding to the grandeur, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will score the music for #RC16, marking his first collaboration with Ram Charan. Celebrated cinematographer Ratnavelu is handling visuals, while Avinash Kolla takes charge of production design.

With a promising storyline, an extraordinary cast, and top-notch technical crew, #RC16 is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle that fans across India eagerly await. Further updates are expected soon as production progresses.