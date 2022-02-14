Ram Potheneni Introduces His Lead Actress 'Whistle Mahalakshmi' From 'The Warrior Movie'…

Today being the lovely Valentine's Day, all the couples might be busy with their partners… Even our dear Tollywood and Bollywood actors are also extending Valentine's Day wishes along with sharing new posters from their upcoming movies. Even Tollywood's young hero Ram Potheneni also introduced his lead actress Krithi Shetty from his latest movie 'The Warrior' and treated all his fans…



The latest sensation Krithi Shetty who is in the best phase of her career and has a handful of movies is introduced as 'Whistle Mahalakshmi' in this movie. She sported riding a scooter and wore a checkered shirt and teamed it with denim pants! She looked pretty and grabbed the attention.

Ram also wrote, "Introducing this cutie on #ValentinesDay… "Whistle Mahalakshmi" is going to be super entertaining. @IamKrithiShetty #TheWarriorr Love #RAPO".

Krithi Shetty is all happy and thanked Ram for introducing her through her Twitter page…

The Warriorr movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Lingusamy and is produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. Being a bi-lingual, Kollywood's ace actor Aadhi Pinishetty is essaying an important role in this movie being the deadly antagonist. Glam doll Krithi Shetty who is basking in the success of Shyam Singha Roy bagged another prestigious movie being the lead actress in this movie. It also has Nadia Moidu, Akshara Gowda, Bharathiraja and Redin Kingsley in other important roles.

Going with the crew details, rocking music director Devi Sri Prasad is all set to tune the songs while Naveen Nooli will handle the editing part.