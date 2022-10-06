Ram Potheneni Kick-Starts The Shooting Of His Next With Boyapati

Tollywood's young actor Ram Potheneni teamed up with mass director Boyapati Sreenu for his 20th movie. After bagging a big failure with Vinaya Vidhaya Rama Boyapati bounced back strong with Balakrishna's Akhanda. With this success, he is all set to helm young actor Ram's movie. Today the shooting of this movie kick-started in Hyderabad @ Ramoji Film City and the makers also shared this update on social media…

Ram Potheneni shared this news with all his fans through the Twitter page today… Take a look!

Along with sharing the pic, he also wrote, "And it begins! #BOYAPATIRAPO".

Even BA Raju also shared a news on his Twitter page…

Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "Massive Energetic #BoyapatiRAPO 𝙄𝙉 𝘼𝘾𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 KICKSTARTED the Shoot Today at RFC. In this schedule, High Octane Action Sequence, Song Shoot and Talkie will be done @ramsayz #BoyapatiSreenu @sreeleela14 @MusicThaman @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl".

The Master of Chartbusters Welcoming the Sensational Musician and dear @Musicthaman Onboard for #BoyapatiRAPO We are so happy to have you as a part of our team

Young music director SS Thaman is roped in to tune the songs… "The Master of Chartbusters Welcoming the Sensational Musician and dear @Musicthaman Onboard for #BoyapatiRAPO We are so happy to have you as a part of our team".

Sree Leela is the lead actress of this movie… The makers introduced her and wrote, "Delighted to Welcome Onboard the Most Beautiful and Talented Actress @sreeleela14 for #BoyapatiRAPO".

Even Sree also thanked the team and wrote, "Excited to share this good news on this auspicious day.A big thank you to the entire team!! Wishing #HappyDussehra to you all #BoyapatiRAPO @ramsayz #BoyapatiSreenu @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl".

RAPO 20 is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and will have Sree Leela as the lead actress. This movie is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner.