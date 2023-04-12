'Rama Krishna' Song Promo Is Out From Akhil Akkineni's Agent Movie

The summer months April and May are big treats for all movie buffs. Right from Samantha's Shaakuntalam to Akhil's Agent, there are a bunch of movies ready to hit the theatres. Coming to Akhil's Agent, this movie also has Mammootty in the prominent role being a spy action thriller. As the release date is nearing, the makers began their digital promotions on social media. Off late, they shared the promo of peppy single, "Rama Krishna…" and showcased Akhil in traditional appeal…



Along with the makers, even Akhil also shared the promo of the song and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "To all the boys out there! Heal your hearts with the #AGENT 3rd single #RamaKrishna song promo out now - https://youtu.be/dwfMCWuAoDc Full Song Tomorrow at 5:05 PM #AGENTonApril28th".

Akhil looked awesome in a traditional appeal wearing ornage kurta and pyjama along with rudraksha mala and danced his best to the peppy tune. The full song will be unveiled tomorrow @ 5:05 PM.

Akhil looked terrific in the earlier poster holding a rifle with the backdrop of fire sequence. The makers wished him in advance on this special occasion and once again confirmed the release date… It will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023…

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…



