Ramana Gogula to lend his voice for the first single of ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’

Venkatesh and director Anil Ravipudi are joining forces once again for their latest film, Sankranthiki Vasthunnaam. After delivering two successful collaborations in the past, this dynamic duo is ready to captivate audiences with a fresh and gripping narrative. Unlike their previous family-centric films, this upcoming project will venture into new territory, focusing on a thrilling triangular plot infused with elements of crime.

The film is set for a grand release during the festive season of Sankranthi, aiming to make a strong impact at the box office. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently announced a special musical collaboration. After 18 years, Venkatesh is reuniting with veteran composer Ramana Gogula, who previously worked on the blockbuster Lakshmi. This time, Gogula will lend his voice to the film’s first single titled "Godari Gattumeeda." The song, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo and penned by lyricist Bhaskarabhatla, was officially revealed through a video released by the makers.

Produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Sankranthiki Vasthunnaam boasts a star-studded cast. The film features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads, alongside seasoned actors like Upendra Limaye, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, and Naresh in significant roles.