‘Ramani Kalyanam’ promises a heartfelt tale of love and life

Director Vijay Adireddy’s upcoming film Ramani Kalyanam, starring Deepshika and Surya Vasishtha in the lead roles, was officially launched today with the grand unveiling of its title look.

Several notable celebrities, including Kiran Abbavaram, Vashishtha, Vijay Antony, G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sam C.S., and Ranjith Jeyakodi, took part in releasing the title and extended their best wishes to the entire team.

Described as an emotional yet entertaining journey, Ramani Kalyanam is set to explore life’s challenges through the lens of love, values, and heartfelt emotions. The makers promise an honest narrative blending entertainment with deep emotional resonance.

The film boasts a strong technical team, with music by Suraj S Kurup, cinematography by Aravind Thirukovela, and editing by Ravi Teja Girijala. The screenplay has been crafted by Yuvraj Teja Kandrakota, Ram Jagadish, and Vijay Adireddy.

Notably, director Ram Jagadish, who delivered the blockbuster Court, has penned the dialogues and contributed to the screenplay for this film.

With the title reveal setting the tone, Ramani Kalyanam officially embarks on its cinematic journey today. The makers have promised more exciting updates soon, including the first-look posters, teaser, and trailer.