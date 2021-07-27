Rana Daggubati Shares A Small Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan From Production No 12 Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan are sharing screen space for their upcoming movie which is tentatively titled as Production No 12. There were a few images doing rounds on social media showing off Pawan Kalyan in cop attire. Off late, Rana Daggubati confirmed them and dropped a small BTS video from the sets of this movie. He also treated his fans by sharing the release date of this most awaited movie.



The video starts off with Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Sreenivas and Rana Daggubati entering the sets. Then Pawan is seen in the cop attire and he is essaying the role of Bheemla Nayak. Even a few glimpses of Trivikram and the lead actors are seen in this video. In the end, the release date is tentatively announced and the movie will hit the big screens on Sankranthi 2022.

Well, this movie is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. According to the sources, Rana Daggubati will reprise the role of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will mimic Biju Menon's role. Although Pawan's character is revealed, Rana Daggubati's role is still not revealed. This untitled movie is helmed by Saagar K Chandra of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame and ace director Trivikram is penning the dialogues for this most-awaited movie. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also lined up with a few prestigious projects. He has director Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's untitled movie.