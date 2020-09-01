Rana Daggubati's confused lineup of projects

Tollywood: Rana Daggubati is one of the most popular pan-India heroes in the country. The sensational star is awaiting the release of his next movie Aranya. Also, he is looking forward to resume the shoot of his next film Virata Parvam. Interestingly, a new project starring Rana Daggubati got announced yesterday.

Rana already has Hiranyakashyapa on hand and it takes at least two more years to get completed. In this scenario, the announcement of a new movie is creating a lot of buzz in the film nagar. Rana is signing new projects but is giving no clarity on when Hiranyakashyapa with Guna Sekhar will hit the floors.

As of now, Rana will finish Virata Parvam next and will take a call on which project to take to the floors first. More details on this confusion will come out soon.