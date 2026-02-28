‘Ranabaali’ team unveils grand wedding song celebrating Vijay- Rashmika on-screen union

Extending heartfelt wishes to the newly married couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers of the upcoming pan-India film Ranabaali have released a soulful wedding song from the film. The track has been unveiled as a special tribute, coinciding with the couple’s much-discussed wedding, which recently became a major talking point across the country. In the film, Vijay will be seen in the powerful role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika plays Jayamma.

Shot as part of their on-screen wedding sequence, the song beautifully captures the grandeur and cultural richness of traditional weddings. The visuals recreate age-old customs such as grinding turmeric, applying henna, ceremonial rituals, bullock cart processions, and the auspicious entry of the bride into her in-laws’ home, presenting a visually rich and emotionally resonant experience.

The song is elevated by poetic, soulful lyrics that evoke a festive and timeless mood, celebrating love and tradition. Renowned composers Ajay–Atul have crafted the composition with grace, adding emotional depth and cultural authenticity through their enchanting score.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner and presented by T-Series Films. Set in the 19th century during British rule, the film is inspired by real historical events and is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on September 11, with expectations running high after the strong response to its title glimpse.