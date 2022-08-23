Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Trailer: It Is A Complete Vaishnav Tej And Ketika Sharma's Youthful Family Drama

Mega compound's young hero Panja Vaishnav Tej proved his mettle with his first movie Uppena itself… His awesome screen presence and romance with the lead actress made the movie turn into a blockbuster. Now, he is ready to hit the big screens with another youthful entertainer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie. Having Ketika Sharma as the lead actress and being a commercial plot, there are many expectations on it. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens in the first week of September, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer and showcased a glimpse of the interesting plot.

Along with sharing the trailer poster, the makers also wrote, "Refresh your evening with the Lovely Tale of Rishi & Radha #RangaRangaVaibhavanga Theatrical Trailer Out Now. https://youtu.be/J8CvvGRTziQ #PanjaVaisshnavTej @TheKetikaSharma @GIREESAAYA @ThisIsDSP @SVCCofficial

#BVSNPrasad @SonyMusicSouth #RRVOnSep2nd".

Going with the trailer, Vaishnav and Ketika are relatives and part ways due a small misunderstanding in their childhood itself. But after a few years, they once again meet and fall for each other. Vaishnav is seen a doctor and his lovely family is also introduced in the trailer. But the twist in the tale comes when Vaishnav enmity with the antagonist turns violent!

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie is directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad tuned the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame cranked the camera for this movie. Naveen Chandra is also essaying a prominent role in this movie.

This movie is all set to release on 2nd September, 2022 in the theatres!



