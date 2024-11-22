RAPO22: Bhagyashri Borse Cast Opposite Ram Pothineni in P Mahesh Babu's Upcoming Film

‘RAPO22,’ the tentatively titled upcoming film of Ram Pothineni, has officially welcomed Bhagyashri Borse as its leading lady. Directed by P Mahesh Babu, the film is already creating a buzz among fans, promising a fresh narrative with an intriguing cast.

The news was confirmed by Mythri Movie Makers on their social media handles. Sharing their enthusiasm, they stated, “The recent sensation Bhagyashri Borse joins RAPO22, adding her charm and brilliance to the beautiful journey.”

Bhagyashri Borse, who debuted in Mr Bachchan alongside Ravi Teja, has quickly become a rising star in Tollywood. While several names were rumored for the female lead in ‘RAPO22,’ Bhagyashri’s selection has solidified her position as a promising talent in the industry.

The film's production kicked off with a grand pooja ceremony on November 21, attended by notable directors like Hanu Raghavapudi, Gopichand Malineni, Venky Kudumula, and Shiva Nirvana. Director P Mahesh Babu, known for crafting impactful roles for his female characters in films like Ra Ra Krishnayya and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, is expected to give Bhagyashri a strong and pivotal role in ‘RAPO22.’

‘RAPO22’ marks Ram Pothineni’s return to the village drama genre, a departure from his recent urban-centric roles. Reports suggest that the actor will undergo a rustic transformation, creating further excitement among fans eager to see him in a fresh and rugged avatar.

Apart from ‘RAPO22,’ Bhagyashri Borse is also working on two other high-profile projects. She stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda in ‘VD12,’ directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, and plays a key role alongside Dulquer Salmaan in Kaantha. These projects further showcase her rising stardom and versatility as an actress.