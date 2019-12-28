Rashmika And Vijay Recreate The Scene From "Enti Enti…" Song

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are tagged as the best on-screen pair by Tollywood audience. Their lovely chemistry in the movies Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade have made them fall for them again and again.

Is there need to mention about the Rashmika's wow some action of imitating Vijay in the song "Enti Enti…". She killed it to the core with her ace acting skills and made us go awe. What if the audiences get a chance of recreating that scene and that too on the ramp??? Yes… It happened to my dear movie buffs!!!

Rashmika and Vijay gave their presence at Behindwoods Gold Medals 2019 Awards. This event was held at Chennai but what grabbed all the eyeballs was this best Jodi.

Rashmika bagged an award for 'Best Actress Critics' Choice' and it was bestowed by none other than her co-star Vijay Devarakonda. And on the demand of anchor, these two re-created the scene from "Enti Enti…" song and once again mesmerized the audience with their cute expressions.



