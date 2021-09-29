Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look Poster From Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ Is Out!

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rise is the most awaited movie of the season. After the release of the lyrical video, "Dakkoo Dakkoo Meka…", the expectations reached a notch higher. Off late, the makers surprised all the netizens and movie buffs by releasing the first look poster of the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna in this movie. As it is all known that Rashmika is essaying the role of a village girl in this movie, she looked awesome in the poster!



Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar dropped the first look posters on their social media pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Rashmika is essaying the role of Srivalli in this movie and is looking in a completed-glamour role. She is seen sitting on the floor and is getting ready for some kind of ceremony. She looked dull and dusky in this poster! Sharing this poster, Rashmika wrote, "Srivalli #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe".

He introduced the lead actress of his movie Rashmika Mandanna as 'Srivalli' and wrote, "Meet @rashmika_mandanna as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa".

Well, the Pushpa movie is being made in two parts and the first part of this series 'Pushpa – The Rise' will be out on the occasion of the Christmas festival. Both the lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are essaying complete de-glamour roles in this movie. It also has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela.

Being a Sukumar directorial, Pushpa movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners.

Pushpa movie will be released in 5 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Going with the plot, it deals with the red sanders smuggling subject in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh.