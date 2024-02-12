Rashmika Mandanna’s viral snap of Sukumar offers glimpse of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ BTS

As anticipation continues to build for one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies of the year, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," a recent social media frenzy has added fuel to the excitement. Directed by Sukumar and featuring Icon Star Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film is scheduled to hit screens on August 15, 2024.

In a captivating social media moment, Rashmika Mandanna shared a candid photo that has taken the internet by storm. The snapshot captured director Sukumar leaning on a lion statue on the sets of "Pushpa 2." This behind-the-scenes glimpse has quickly gone viral, aligning with the rapid pace of the movie's production and providing fans with an intriguing sneak peek into the making of the highly anticipated film.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, "Pushpa 2" boasts a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagadish, Sunil, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale, the film's soundtrack is entrusted to the talented Devi Sri Prasad. As the excitement continues to mount, fans can stay tuned for more engaging updates on the much-anticipated "Pushpa 2: The Rule."