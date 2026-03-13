Rashmika reacts strongly for circulating old family audio clip

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has strongly responded after an old audio clip allegedly featuring members of her family began circulating widely on social media. The clip, which is said to be around eight years old, has recently resurfaced online and is being shared with claims that it reveals a significant chapter from the actress’s life before she rose to fame in the film industry.

Reacting to the controversy, Rashmika released a detailed statement condemning the circulation of the audio. She stated that only a small portion of a longer conversation had been taken out of context and deliberately shared to create confusion and controversy.

“A small portion of that conversation has been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy, strategically coinciding with the recent developments in my life,” Rashmika said in her statement.

The actress also expressed disappointment that the issue was dragging her family members into unnecessary attention. She revealed that she had chosen to remain silent about the matter for several years, but felt compelled to respond now as the situation had escalated.

Rashmika further urged media organizations, influencers, and individuals who have shared the clip to remove the defamatory content immediately. She warned that if the posts are not taken down within 24 hours of her statement, she would be forced to initiate legal action against those responsible for spreading the material.

The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following across multiple film industries, emphasized that misleading narratives based on incomplete information can cause serious harm not only to individuals but also to their families.